The child support case involving Lamar Odom and his ex Liza Morales has come to a head. The couple shares two adult children, but Morales has reportedly taken the former NBA star to court over unpaid child support and allegations that he hasn't paid the rent for her New York City apartment. Odom and Morales reportedly came to an agreement in 2015 regarding finances, but Odom took to social media yesterday to declare he shouldn't have to pay Morales anything. According to him, he's supported her for years and now that their children are adults, he told Morales to get a job because it's not his responsibility to take care of her.

"I decided to come back on social media after a short break," Morales wrote in a response on Instagram. "Lies and inaccuracies were put on Instagram today by Lamar, and his manager Tonita ByBee."

"Lamar should have showed up to court yesterday. He could have raised his right hand, and provided the numbers and information to the judge," she continued. "Actually, Lamar couldn't do that, because he would have had to lie to the court. There are so many women who do the right thing. Truly solid, trying to be cordial for the sake of the kids. Putting them first."

Morales added that there are women out there who are difficult, as well, but she refuses to let Odom place her in that category. "That's some lame sh*t cause you know the truth ! The ones that matter know the truth !"

She called Odom and his manager "disgusting" for attempting to "control the narrative" on social media. "You spit falsehoods to the people that don't know all the facts," Morales added. "It's quite deceptive of the both of you... Keep in mind there is so much more that is still unknown."

