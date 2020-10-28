He's already transparent about his life, as he's written all about his escapades in his memoir, but reality television fans will soon hear more about Lamar Odom. The former Los Angeles Lakers star has been planning his wedding to fiancée Sabrina Parr, and according to reports, Odom's ex, Liza Morales, has joined the cast of Basketball Wives L.A. Lamar and Liza met in high school and dated for several years, welcoming four children into the world. In 2006, their six-month-old son Jayden tragically passed away from sudden infant death syndrome.

The Blast reports that VH1, like many other networks, quickly shut down production of their shows at the launch of the COVID-19 pandemic, but they're ready to get their camera rolling once again. The next season of Basketball Wives L.A. will move forward with a few changes and will see the return of the regular cast including Shaunie O'Neal, Evelyn Lozada, Jackie Christie, Kristen Scott, Malaysia Pargo, Jennifer Williams, and Ogom "OG" Chijindu, even though the latter is still in a legal battle with Lozada. There will reportedly also be two other new faces, but who those cast members are remains a mystery.

Liza is said to have remained by Lamar's side through his troubled life, including his recovery from a near-fatal overdose. Recently, Lamar and Liza's daughter, Destiny, seemed to have issues with her father's bride to be, but they've looked to have moved past their tension.

