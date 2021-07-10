Lamar Odom shocked some of his fans a few months ago when he revealed that he would be going into the boxing world. His very first fight was against Aaron Carter and as many of you probably remember, it wasn't much of a battle. Odom was way too big for Carter to handle and in the end, he won by knockout. Odom didn't really get to show off the full extent of his skills, however, he certainly caught the eye of Damon Feldman who is the founder of Celebrity Boxing.

According to TMZ, Odom has signed a brand new deal with Celebrity Boxing that will see him compete in more fights throughout the foreseeable future. He even has a big match planned for October 10th, however, there is no news on who he is going to fight. We imagine it will be someone who is closer in size to him than Aaron Carter.

Between now and October 10th, Odom will have exactly three months to train for the fight and we're sure he is eager to step back in the ring and prove himself. Despite the easy opponent, he did show some potential against Carter and it will be fun to see what he can do when challenged just a bit more.

With Celebrity Boxing becoming a huge enterprise, we're sure that Odom will have some fascinating opponents lined up. With this in mind, keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest updates on Odom's next match.

