He hasn't exactly made it a secret that he is hoping to reconnect with his ex-wife, and Lamar Odom isn't letting up about a possible reunion. Odom's marriage to the Khloé Kardashian crumbled due to his drug and sex addictions, and although she was there for him as he recovered from his near-death experience, the reality star mogul has, obviously, moved on with her life.

Kardashian's recent scandals with Tristan Thompson have not gone unnoticed by Odom, who has repeatedly mentioned reuniting with his ex. The former Los Angeles Lakers star has once again mentioned Khloé, and this time it came with the announcement of his appearance on Celebrity Big Brother.

Odom will be joined by fashion designer Carson Kressley, gold medalist figure skater Mirai Nagasu, Diff'rent Strokes icon Todd Bridges, N'SYNC singer Chris Kirkpatrick, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey, singer Todrick Hall, UFC champion Miesha Tate, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp (also music icon John Mellencamp's daughter), Travis Barker's beauty queen ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and Saturday Night Live comedian Chris Kattan.

"I'm a competitor by nature. I love to compete. I love to win, so, I guess that's why I decided to be on the show," Odom said. "I haven't watched a lot of the show, so I'm still learning about the show, but I'm definitely gonna win. I've won two championships in L.A. already, so I think I deserve a third one."

Odom also admitted that he doesn't know anyone else on Celebrity Big Brother and is nervous about the competition. When asked who he had hoped to see in the house, Odom was straightforward.



Frederick M. Brown / Stringer / Getty Images

"Well, I'm hoping I'll bump into Khloé Kardashian," Odom admitted. "I don't really dislike or hate anybody, just anybody that doesn't have a good spirit, anybody that's not coming into the house with a good spirit."

The basketball icon has been reguarly speaking about his former relationship with KArdashian, often complimenting her and her family. Khloé has yet to answer.

[via]