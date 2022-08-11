Lamar Odom took a trip to Instagram's office in an attempt to get access to his account back after his former management refused to give him his page. Odom confirmed he was back to running the account on Wednesday.

"I'm back! Got access to my account thanks to Instagram," he wrote in a post, as noted by TMZ.

He added: "Anything you saw posted in my story or on my page was not me posting or commenting from this page."



Christopher Polk / Getty Images

The former NBA star also took the time to thank Gina Rodriguez for helping him get it done.

Odom has been without access to his Instagram account since the end of July.

At the time, he remarked that "my social media is not yours! If I chose to leave, that's the decision I make. Your decision shouldn't be to highjack my social media."

The update to the state of Odom's Instagram page comes after he was recently reported to be searching for a new home in Los Angeles in the same neighborhood as his ex-wife, Khloé Kardashian. The two married in 2009 and remained together through 2016. Their relationship was plagued with multiple cheating scandals while Odom battled with substance abuse. He even suffered a near-fatal overdose at a Nevada brothel.

