This fight may not be the most popular celebrity match-ups that we've seen this month, but Lamar Odom and Aaron Carter are ready to face off. In an unlikely pairing, the two stars have been displaying their skills for months as they've prepared to join one another in the ring. Odom is known as a Los Angeles Lakers icon who played alongside the best of the best, while Carter gained fame as a child star who also happens to be the little brother of one of the Backstreet Boys.

Just one week after Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul's exhibition match, Odom and Carter are slated to throw a few bows. A clip surfaced showing that Odom has just touched down in Atlantic City for his Friday bout, and The Shade Room even shared a video of the sports great showing off a few of his moves.

The outlet also reports that the event will be hosted by Ice-T, his wife Coco Austin, and Love & Hip Hop New York's Rich Dollaz, while Chuck Liddell with play referee. Also on the card are more Love & Hip Hop notables as Peter Gunz and Cisco Rosado are reportedly putting on the gloves in a match of their own. These two have infamously gone after each other repeatedly on the VH1 series and decided to take their street fight to the ring.

Swipe below to check out Lamar Odom's moves