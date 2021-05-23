With celebrity boxing matches surging in popularity as of late, it's no surprise that we are seeing some fights that truly have no business going down. Recently, the match many people have their eyes on is the one between Lamar Odom and Aaron Carter. Odom is the clear favorite in this fight as he has the obvious size advantage, while also having the luxury of being a former professional athlete. Meanwhile, Carter seems way overmatched here as he is a relatively small guy.

Regardless, both men are committed to making this fight happen and Odom is confident that it's going to be some quick and easy money. In a short interview with TMZ, Odom noted that he has plans to finish the fight early and that at the end of the day, Carter does not stand a chance.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"It ain't gon' be a fight," Odom said. "Probably, I would say the first minute," Odom added when asked how long the fight would take. If you're a betting man, putting your money on Odom seems like the smart thing to do although figuring out which round to bet on is probably going to be the hardest part.

Either way, the fight goes down on June 12th, just six days after Floyd Mayweather Vs. Logan Paul. If you're in need of a boxing fix, June seems like a good month.

