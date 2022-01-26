Throughout his NBA career, no one gave Lamar Odom more guidance than Kobe Bryant. The two developed a bond throughout the years and while Odom struggled with addictions, Kobe was always there to offer a helping hand. When Kobe and his daughter Gigi died exactly two years ago, today, a piece of Odom died as well as he had to cope with the immense loss of a friend who meant the entire world to him.

As a way to show appreciation to Odom, his Savvy Talent Management Group partnership business partner Tonita B. came through with an incredible gift, that pays tribute to Odom's close relationship with the Bryant family. According to TMZ, this gift cost around $17,000, and features VS diamonds that are graded 25 carats.

Odom was so excited about the gift that he posted it to his Instagram page, and as you can see below, it is a chain that features a pendant of Kobe and Gigi cuddling courtside. The backside of the pendant reads "Rest at the end, not in the middle," which are some infamous words of wisdom from the Lakers legend.

"I am in tears. My management team is the BEST," Odom wrote on IG. "To understand that Kobe meant the world to me and have this made as a constant reminder for me to keep going has me at loss for words."





Today was a truly special day to get the gift, and we're sure that Odom is going to cherish it forever. Let us know what you think of the chain, in the comments down below.

