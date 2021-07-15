After beefing with Tristan Thompson on social media for trying to flirt under a picture of Khloé Kardashian, Lamar Odom has now made it clear he would get back together with his ex “in a heartbeat.” The former Lakers star admitted his feeling for Khloé during a recent interview with The Megan Pormer Show.

When asked if he would get back together, he explained: "Oh in a heartbeat. I mean yeah I would."

"We'll see if she gets back with me, that's the bigger question,” he admitted.



Michael Buckner / Getty Images

The new comments come after Odom retweeted a post on Twitter poking fun at Thompson.

"NBA Twitter watching Tristan Thompson pretend to act tough on Lamar Odom," the tweet read.

Odom also recently spoke with TMZ about his beef with Thompson saying, “He don’t really know me. What did Jesus say, ‘God, forgive those for what they not know,’ so he don’t really know me, because that could’ve really turned ugly.”

He added that Thompson, “is a Black man, he’s in the NBA, so we’re fraternity brothers, at the end of the day. I’ll just leave it there. He made a mistake by saying that.”

