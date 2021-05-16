Ahead of his fight with Aaron Carter, Lamar Odom already has his sights set on another celebrity for a future boxing match: Jake Paul. The former Los Angeles Laker wants to avenge fellow basketball player Nate Robinson.

“After Aaron Carter, I would love to fight Jake Paul,” Odom told TMZ Sports, Sunday. “For Nate Robinson!”

Robinson was knocked out by Paul in embarrassing fashion during their contest in 2020. The viral moment was so popular, it was sold for $10 million as an NFT, earlier this year.

Paul went on to defeat Ben Askren, last month, continuing his winning streak.



Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

As for Odom's upcoming bout with Carter, the matchup is scheduled to go down at the Showboat Casino in Atlantic City on June 12.

Celebrity Boxing CEO Damon Feldman hyped up the fight to TMZ, recently, saying that it is going to be a knockout.

“It’s gonna be a war, man. It’s gonna be a knockout, there’s no doubt,” he said.

"Well, after seeing him [Odom] training, he was training down there with the same guy that trains Kevin Hart, and he was training good. … His comeback is gonna be phenomenal, and same with Aaron Carter," he continued.

