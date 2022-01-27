Lamar Odom is no stranger to the wide world of reality TV. From his relationship with Khloe Kardashian to his time with Sabrina Parr, Odom has been living in front of the cameras. With this in mind, it shouldn't be all that surprising that the former NBA pro would want to get back in front of the cameras again, this time for a more competitive endeavor that will see him going up against a whole heap of other celebrities.

Of course, that show is none other than "Celebrity Big Brother" which is about to enter its third season. There have been various rumors concerning who will be on the cast this year, and yesterday, the 11 houseguests were finally revealed, with Odom being one of them.

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Planet Hollywood International

In addition to Odom, there will be Carson Kressley, Mirai Nagasu, Todd Bridges, Chris Kirkpatrick, Cynthia Bailey, Todrick Hall, Miesha Tate, Teddi Mellencamp, Shanna Moakler, and Chris Kattan. If you're not familiar with any of these names, don't worry, because we aren't either. At this point, it appears as though Odom is far and away the most famous person on the cast.

The show is going to debut on Wednesday, February 2nd, and it should be interesting to see how he does on the show. Given his athletic ability, he will certainly be a threat to win a lot of competitions, which is half the battle in Big Brother.