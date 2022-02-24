He is undeniably a music and fashion icon, but that hasn't kept Kanye West from facing criticisms over some of his behaviors. Regardless of where one stands about West's online antics and controversial comments, Lamar Odom had nothing but praise for his former brother-in-law. In recent years, Odom has spoken openly about his time married to Khloé Kardashian and his desire to reconnect with his ex-wife, but while chatting with Access Hollywood, Odom mentioned how West helped him through the most difficult time in his life.

In October 2015, Odom nearly lost his life after he suffered a series of heart attacks brought on by an accidental overdose of alcohol, cocaine, and other substances. He fell into a coma and as he lay in a Las Vegas hospital, the Kardashians, and West, were by his side.



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

“When I came out the coma, Kanye was playing all his new music for me, trying to get my soul and my spirit all in one with music, and I am grateful for that. I have a lot of ideas I wish I could run by him just in life,” said Odom. He admitted to the outlet that he hasn't spoken to the Rap mogul in some time, but he continued to reflect on their prior relationship.

“He never came off to me as weird or difficult, always easy going, laid back," Odom added. "I feel like at this point in my life if I can surround myself with some of that greatness, hopefully it can rub off on me." Of course, the former Los Angeles Lakers star didn't finish the interview without mentioning Khloé.

“You can’t just erase somebody that’s done what she’s done for me in the short period of time of knowing her,” he said. “I’m just a man that was just being transparent and honest about a woman that came into my life for a reason, to teach me and at the darkest time of my life. She was kind of there for me, when I couldn’t walk, talk or even wipe my own ass. We got married after thirty days of knowing each other so, that being said, I don’t think it would be easy to ever forget that.”



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

