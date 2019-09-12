Former NBA star Lamar Odom's issues both on and off the court have been well documented over the years and his upcoming autobiography, "Darkness To Light," reveals even more stories about his rocky career.

According to an excerpt from Odom’s memoir published in D Magazine, Odom explains how Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban heckled and kicked him during a game in his lone season with the Mavs back in 2011-12.

“You’re so fucking slow and out of shape,” Odom claims Cuban yelled during one dead ball situation. "Waste of fucking money.”

The excerpt reads:

Cuban extended his right foot and kicked my shin. "Come on, motherf—-!" he shouted. I was stunned. This wasn't a tap. I felt it. That was the last straw. It was painfully clear he did not respect me as a man. I felt the adrenaline rush through my body. In an instant I was transported back to Linden Boulevard, where the slightest act of disrespect could be fatal. As I sprang up, Vince Carter, who was sitting next to me, grabbed my arm tightly and leaned in. "LO, chill out," Vince calmly said. "Don't do it. It's not worth it."

He adds, "I can say beyond a shadow of a doubt that Vince Carter saved me from catching a charge and ending my career in disgrace.”

Odom appeared in 50 games for the Mavs that season, where he averaged just 6.6 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. He later rejoined the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2012-13 season, which was his last in the NBA. As Odom writes, “the worst chapter of my basketball life was over. But my downward spiral would only pick up steam. I was about to spin out of control.”