Lamar Odom has had his struggles over the years although he has always maintained a solid support group that sticks with him no matter what. One of the men who always used to support Odom was none other than Kobe Bryant who tragically lost his life last year. His passing came as a huge shock to Odom who always looked up to Bryant in moments of hurt.

During an appearance on the "All The Smoke" podcast, Odom opened up about his relationship with Kobe and one of the last conversations he had with him. As Odom explained, he was in some debt due to gambling and he eventually called Bryant to help him out.

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

"I had been gambling and I had an old debt that got a little too steep for where I was at at that time," Odom explained. "It was getting tight. And if you're in a bad situation, especially about some money, he ain’t the one that you’re gonna want to call. He was just, 'Have your people call my people, and then we’ll figure it out and that was one before the last time I spoke to him."

While Odom knew Kobe wouldn't be happy with him, the Lakers legend still helped him out, which is a testament to the kind of person Kobe is. On May 15th of this year, the iconic Lakers player will be inducted into the Hall of Fame, and it is most certainly well-deserved.