Former NBA star Lamar Odom recently released his new book, "Darkness to Light: A Memoir," which reflects upon the highs and lows of fame, including his struggles with drugs and alcohol, his marriage with Khloe Kardashian, and his dreams of a brighter future.

In promotion of the book, Odom recently sat down for an interview with "Sway in the Morning," in which he shared some heartfelt comments about a few of his former teammates, including Metta World Peace and Kobe Bryant. As Odom describes, Kobe is "a father figure that I never had."

"Kobe Bryant played a crucial role in my life. I have recently started to reflect back about my relationships and I'm so grateful for the people god gave me. His love and care was so deep I should have given you my 6th man award just because I feel you deserved it. My book, Darkness to Light wouldn't be my life story if you weren't in it. I hope you know that I'm extremely blessed to have you in my life not only as a friend, laker fam, but also as a father figure that I never had. Thank you@kobebryant#darknesstolight#letschangetogether#growth"

Odom, 39, will be playing for the Big3's "Enemies" this season along with Gilbert Arenas, Perry Jones III, Royce White, Frank Robinson and Craig Smith.

Check out some clips from Odom's interview with Sway, including his thoughts about Kobe, in the posts embedded below.