He's endured quite a bit throughout his life and career, and now the bank is reportedly after him due to missed car payments. Lamar Odom has been rebuilding his life since his near-fatal overdose just six years ago, and within the last year, the world has witnessed the dissolution of his romance with ex-fiancée Sabrina Parr. Odom and Parr had quite the public meltdown as they slung insults one another's way, but in recent months, Odom has expressed his desire to reunite with his ex-wife, Khloé Kardashian.

According to TMZ, Odom is facing off with U.S. Bank Leasing after they claim he's behind in payments for a 2017 Chevrolet Suburban. He was reportedly paying $668.40 per month on the vehicle but hasn't made a payment since February 2020. In total, Odom reportedly owes over $35K.



Neilson Barnard / Staff / Getty Images

The bank also claimed that they sent Odom a letter about the missed payments, adding that they told him to turn over the car. Unfortunately for the former sports star, the lender has decided to file a lawsuit against Odom, and while this isn't a good look for him, his rep came forward to deny the accusations that his client is responsible for the debt.

"This was not his car, it was purchased for his ex," the rep reportedly told TMZ. "The courts are doing what they have to do." It's assumed that this vehicle was purchased for Parr, considering they were together at that time.

[via]