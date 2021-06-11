Lamar Odom and Aaron Carter will be facing off in an exhibition boxing match on Saturday in Atlantic City. This fight doesn't seem to make any sense when you consider how these two celebrities don't have a history of beef between one another. Not to mention, there is a massive size difference between the two, which means Carter could get seriously injured, even if Odom isn't trying to inflict much pain. Regardless, the fight is going forward as planned and it will be a three-round exhibition.

Today, the weigh-in went down and as you can see in the clip below, the size difference is on full display. In fact, Odom weighed in at 259 pounds while Carter was 175. That makes up an 84-pound difference between the two and when it comes to height, Odom is eight inches taller.

Needless to say, this isn't going to be much of a fair bout and for the three rounds, Carter is going to be in for the fight of his life, if he can even last that long. Even if Odom were to just lean on Carter, the fight would probably end sooner rather than later.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images