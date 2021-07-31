As he prepares for his bout against heavyweight champion Riddick Bowe, Lamar Odom has is facing off with his ex in court. We previously reported on the legal issues plaguing Odom and Liza Morales, and their court case spilled over to social media after the former NBA star openly rejected the allegations against him.

According to reports, Morales accused Odom of owing $91K in child support and $83 in rent that he hadn't paid in a year. Odom was reportedly financially responsible for Morales's New York apartment where she lives with their children, but the sports icon called her out for allegedly not having employment to take care of herself.



Morales snapped back and called his Instagram rant "lies," and a judge seems to have put it to rest by ordering Odom to cough up $380K. TMZ reports that back in 2015, the ex-couple came to a "settlement agreement requiring the NBA legend to pay thousands of dollars per month for the benefit of the former couple’s two kids."

This latest judgment now requires Odom to pay "$91,220 in outstanding child support, $88,117 in missed rent, $161,305 for their children's college funds and expenses, and nearly $40k for her legal fees and expenses." Odom and Morales never married, but she and their children openly supported him as he recovered from his near-fatal overdose back in 2015.

In recent months, Odom has suggested that he wants to reconcile with ex-wife Khloé Kardashian.

