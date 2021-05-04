Lamar Odom has been dealing with the loss of his father, Joe Odom, for the past two weeks. Initially revealing his father's passing on April 20th, the former pro athlete took time on Monday (May 3) to thank those who reached out and to mourn his death. The 41-year-old ex-NBA star explained in the tribute to his late father that while they often clashed, they ultimately had lots of love for each other.

Sharing a photo on Instagram of a gorgeous portrait Odom's rumored girlfriend Karlie Redd had commissioned of him and his father, he began, "Thank you to everyone who extended love and prayers to me during my time of bereavement. I appreciate every single one of you for sending me good energy."



Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Players' Tribune

Continuing, he addressed the differences he and his father had, declaring that ultimately, it was still all love. "Life is not promised. My pops and I had our differences but at the end of the day I knew he loved me and I loved him and that’s really all that matters," Odom said.

He continued, "I encourage you to take some time and make amends with family and friends, tell someone you love them, smile a little more, laugh out loud, give your heart to those that deserve it because NOTHING is promised but death. That’s it."

Joe and Lamar had a notoriously rocky relationship for years. Back in 2013, Lamar discontinued paying his father's rent after he criticized the Kardashian family. In 2015, when Lamar suffered a drug overdose and had to be hospitalized, Joe claimed his wife at the time Khloe Kardashian was blocking him from visiting his son.

As explained in Lamar's tribute, the two seemed to have reconciled over the years. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Lamar as he continues to grieve.