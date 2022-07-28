Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian made headlines when she announced that she was pregnant for the second time with her ex-husband and current member of the Chicago Bulls Tristian Thompson, this time via surrogacy. Now one of Kardashian's former spouses, former Los Angeles Laker Lamar Odom, has come forward with a cheeky response to his ex's second child.

"She could have hollered at me for that," the 42-year-old former Sixth Man of the Year said, PageSix reports. Odom won two championships with Kobe Bryant and the Lakers in the 2000s, before retiring in 2014 after 14 seasons in the NBA.

Odom and Kardashian were married in 2009 and were together for four years before reports of substance abuse and infidelity started to come forward. After Odom was arrested for drunk driving in December 2013, Kardashian filed for divorce. Two years later, with divorce papers still unsigned, Odom was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel after a near-fatal overdose.

Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Thompson and Kardashian started dating after Khole's split from Odom. Thompson, who won a championship with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, eventually had a daughter, True Thompson, with Kardashian in 2018. The pair have been on and off again since, due to Thompson's extensive history of cheating. While the pair are apart, they still chose to have a second child together via surrogacy.

Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Klutch Sports Group

Thompson has bounced around the league in recent years after parting ways with the Cavs in 2020. He played stints in Boston and Sacramento before being moved on to the Indiana Pacers. He was traded to the Bulls at the end of the 2022 season, where he signed a one-year $1 million deal.

