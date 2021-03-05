It's been years since their relationship ended and they've both moved on with their lives, but Lamar Odom still has a soft spot for his ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian. There was a time when Odom was deeply entrenched in the Kardashian-Jenner clan, even having his own reality television show with Khloé where they wed on-screen, and after the recent demise of his engagement with Sabrina Parr, Odom seems to be pining, just a bit, for his old life.



The NBA icon has battled a number of addictions and recovered from a frightening, near-death overdose years ago. He and Khloe weren't together when he was hospitalized, yet still married, but she immediately traveled to Nevada to be by his side. After their divorce was finalized, Khloe eventually moved on to another baller, Tristan Thompson, and they welcomed a daughter into the world. While their relationship has been fitted with its ups and downs, it's rumored that Khloe and Tristan are back on track.

In recent interviews, Odom has been asked about his current feelings toward his ex-wife, and he often plays coy. The former basketball player has stated that she's in a relationship and seems happy, but in a recent post, Odom once again is feeling nostaligic about his former life. The E! network is binging all things Kardashian-Jenners on their channel as they play reruns of the family's reality shows, and Lamar Odom came across the marathon. He shared a video of himself watching an episode as he reflected on happier times.



"Man, look at that picture. It's crazy. Time flies," said Odom. "This is the Lamar Odom, Khloe marathon so I just wanted to say, give a shoutout to E! for giving me the opportunity. Shout out to my ex-wife, Kris Jenner, Kim [Kardashian], for giving me an opportunity to cross over. I'll never forget the day I got married on TV. I get a little bit emotional watching it."

Meanwhile, Sabrina Parr was recently spotted clubbing with Trey Songz. In a recent interview, Odom accused her of using him for fame and called her "deceitful." Check out Odom's clip below.