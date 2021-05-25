They were married on reality television and were poised as the "it" couple of the Kardashian-Jenner clique, but sex addiction, drug abuse, and infidelity would ultimately lead to the downfall of Lamar Odom's marriage to Khloé Kardashian. Although they were separated at the time of Odom's near-fatal overdose, Khloé still rushed to her then-husband's side. They officially divorced after the former Los Angeles Lakers star recovered, and since that time, Odom has admitted that he misses his ex-wife.

During his appearance on Radio Andy, Odom spoke about his feelings regarding Khloé. "Where do you and my girl, Khloe, stand these days, Lamar? Are you two in touch at all?" Andy Cohen asked Odom. "She was such a presence there during some of your hardest times."



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

"Yeah, she was, but, you know, unfortunately, due to my behavior and some bad decisions, we don't really talk any longer. I miss their family tremendously." Cohen seemed surprised and repeated, "You miss the family tremendously." Odom replied solemnly, "Yeah, I do." When asked what he misses about the Kardashian-Jenners, Odom didn't skip a beat.

"Of course, anyone is gonna miss love that's genuine," he said. "Their personalities. Um, just spending time with them. One of the best times in my adult life." This isn't the first time that Lamar Odom has fondly reminisced about his marriage to Khloé and the relationship he once had with his ex-wife's family.

"We have to live with the decisions that we make and hopefully in time, people heal and are given forgiveness," Odom told Cohen.

Check out the clip of Odom on Radio Andy below.