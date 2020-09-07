It looks as if things are much better on the home front for Lamar Odom. Recently, the former NBA star and his fiancée, Sabrina Parr, announced that they'd finally secured a wedding date: November 11, 2011. It was in November 2019 when Lamar asked his soon-to-be-bride if she would take his hand in marriage, and now that they've locked down their big day, the pair have hosted their engagement party.

Lamar Odom shared photos of their get-together on Instagram where he stressed the importance of having his family by his side as he ushers in this new phase of his life. "I had a great time at my engagement party with the special ladies in my life @getuptoparr @destinyodomm," Odom wrote on Instagram. "It was so important to me for my family and friends, especially my daughter to be there with me this time around. Special thanks to everyone that made our day so perfect."

Recently, there were reports that Sabrina and Destiny were at odds and had argued. In the past, Destiny has also reportedly accused Sabrina of slapping Lamar, but the engagement photos show the ladies posing for pictures as they stand next to the happy father and soon-to-be-husband. Check out the images below.