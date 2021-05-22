Ever since Lamar Odom went public with his relationship with Khloé Kardashian, his love life has been in the spotlight. The former NBA star reemerged from the ashes of his health scare and overdose controversy with a new, more sober outlook on life, and by his side was his new leading lady, Sabrina Parr. The pair reportedly had a reality television show in the works and soon, they were announcing their engagement, but their on-again-off-again romance turned sour and came to a bitter end.

When photos and videos of Odom and Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star Karlie Redd began to circulate, the rumor mill lit up with gossip. Odom hadn't confirmed or denied the alleged romance, but he's now sharing he's single and ready to mingle.

During his virtual visit to The Wendy Williams Show, Odom was hit with questions about his relationship with Karlie Redd. "We're friends," said Odom. "Really good friends, getting to know each other." Williams asked him if they "sleep together" and was met with a dramatic pause before Odom chuckled. "As friends. No." Wendy noted that Odom is no longer lying, but he clarified and said that the ketamine treatments he's taking to help with his sobriety have made it harder for him to lie.

Williams wasn't quite finished putting the pressure on Odom about Karlie and asked if she was in the room or had a key to his home. Both answers were met with a "no" answer. "I'm still single, Wendy," said Odom. "Happily single. I'm in Atlanta." Still, people speculate that Odom will make an appearance or two on Love & Hip Hop sometime soon.

Check out his interview with Wendy Williams below.