Lamar Odom and his girlfriend Sabrina Parr recently debuted their relationship to the world and the fitness guru explained how this time around is different compared to her past flings. “This relationship for me is different for me because he is not intimidated of me at all. I know how I come across and I’m okay with it," Sabrina said when explaining why they work. "He embraced it, he said to me he needs someone aggressive because he’s so laid back and passive.”



We previously posted how the duo are set to be engaged soon and by the looks of it, their relationship is still going strong. Sabrina uploaded a video to her Instagram story (as seen below) that sees she and Lamar posted up in the backseat of their ride. Sabrina can't help but touch her man with her foot and Lamar simply can't help but keep her toes out of his mouth. "#MCM," Sabrina captioned the clip.

"You have to meet people where they are," Sabrina added of her relationship with Lamar. "He was never in the position to be someone’s husband. He was sick; he needed to heal to grieve. He experienced a lot of losses and he never had time to go through that. So I knew with my resources and personality and my attitude, I could help him, and initially, a woman is a helpmate.”