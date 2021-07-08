There was a time when Lamar Odom and Karlie Redd were suspected of being the new "it" Love & Hip Hop couple, but they've been warring on social media for days. This week, an interview with Karlie was released that showed the reality star stating that she was dating Odom. However, he jumped in a comment section to assert he's single while Karlie co-signed, saying the interview was old and they were no longer entertaining a relationship.

Then, Karlie tweeted, "It would have never worked because He Needs Rehab Not A Relationship or A Situationship!" The Neighborhood Talk posted the tweet to their Instagram page and Karlie jumped in to say she just reposted a random quote. "Everything is not always about me," she claimed.

However, Odom believed that she was taking a dig at his sobriety, so he answered accordingly. "Anything to stay relevant [wide eye emoji] I generally do not address this type of nonsense but cmon'," wrote Odom. "Listen me being in recovery is no secret - I've made some amazing strides and I no longer do drugs #FACTS but I do need rehab. I need to be rehabilitated from my attraction to TOXIC, BITTER, UNHEALTHY RELATIONSHIPS with women who need therapy more than they need me !"

He added that he's not going to "go low" or "take jabs" because "at the end of the day I was married to a Kardashian so anything less than that is like going from sugar to sh*t." Karlie later told Odom to "please stop with the foolishness" because her original tweet was "old." She added, "I was on TV before I met you!... Pay me all the money you owe me!!!!"

Check out the exchange in full below.