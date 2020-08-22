The date has been set for Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr. In November 2019, Lamar popped the question to his fiancé and declared that she is "the one." The pair have shared intimate moments and details of their growing relationship, including everything from Lamar sucking her toes to the couple revealing how they handle dealing with his sex addiction. Nothing is too private for the famous couple, and now they've shared their wedding date.

Two years after getting engaged, The Odoms will become legally married. Lamar posted a photo of himself with his future wife to Instagram where he revealed that they'll be jumping the broom on November 11, 2021. "When you got a real one... you gotta keep her @getuptoparr !!!!! #wifey #mrsodom #theodomslastdance."

The pair have faced their fair share of criticism and hatred from people who continue to point out Lamar's sketchy past, but that hasn't stopped them from enjoying their romance. Even with family rifts that have reportedly occurred, Lamar and Sabrina are determined to stay the course and make their relationship work. We're sure that the world will get to know even more about what these two are up to in their daily lives considering that they've been working on a reality show set to exclusively air here on HNHH. Check out Lamar's post below.