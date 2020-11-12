Just last week, Sabrina Parr announced that she was breaking off her engagement with Lamar Odom. The two had been engaged for quite a while now and it seemed like things were going just fine. However, when Parr announced the engagement was off, she revealed that Odom needed some help, which had many worried about his condition.

"Y'all know I'm honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar," Parr said. "This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children. Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through. I love him dearly but I am no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs. I wish him all the best and I am asking that you pray for everyone involved."

Now, however, it seems as though everything has gone back to normal between the two. According to TMZ, Parr and Odom were seen cuddled up with one another as they took a flight out of town. Based on the report, it would appear that these two are headed for a romantic getaway and that they are celebrating the anniversary of their engagement, which took place a year ago.

Needless to say, it seems like the past week has given both the time to heal, which means perhaps the engagement is back on. Either way, it's clear these two still have a lot of love for one another.

