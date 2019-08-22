Once Laker-great and sixth man of the year, Lamar Odom has found a way of staying in the headlines long passed his career’s end. Whether it’s his relationship with the Kardashian family or being the subject of numerous controversies (one of which resulting in an iconic Steven A Smith rant), Odom has always found a way to remain topically relevant. Now, that relevance continues through a Dancing with the Stars casting.



Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images

With season 28 of the show looming, the upcoming cast for it’s next outing has been announced. Alongside the aforementioned Odom, the newest season of Dancing with the Stars will include NFL Hall-of-Famer Ray Lewis, former White House press secretary, and target of a viral SNL run by Melissa McCarthy, Sean Spicer and more. Spicer has previously been recruited to join a Dancing with the Stars cast. The show attempted to court him soon after his resignation in 2017. Other notable cast members include Ally Brooke, Kel Mitchell, Kate Flannery, and Mary Wilson. The professional pairings for each cast member have not yet been announced.

Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars is scheduled to premiere on Septemeber 16th on ABC. For a full list of the cast look here.