Lamar Odom is in a new relationship with fitness guru Sabrina Parr and it all began after the former basketball player released his memoir and told his truth. “This relationship for me is different for me because he is not intimidated of me at all. I know how I come across and I’m okay with it," Sabrina said when explaining why they work. "He embraced it, he said to me he needs someone aggressive because he’s so laid back and passive.”



Sabrina further explained how Lamar was never in a position to be someone's husband before since he was "sick" and "needed to heal to grieve." It looks as though both Sabrina and Lamar are now on a whole new level together since Page Six reports how they plan to be engaged within the year. The Post’s Georgett Roberts reportedly ran into Lamar and Sabrina at a hair shop in Jamaica, Queens and they happily chatted about their engagement plans that are going to happen before the end of the year.

Apparently, when Lamar found out that Georgett was with The Post and not TMZ, he responded with: “Well, you better get away from me.”