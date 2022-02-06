Lamar Odom is currently competing this season on "Celebrity Big Brother" and fans are very interested to see how well he does. Considering he is a former athlete, there is a fairly good chance he will do well in the actual competitions. Meanwhile, Odom is no stranger to reality TV, which means he can probably put together a decent to good social game. These are the core tenants of playing Big Brother, which means Odom has a real chance of taking home the prize.

It hasn't all been fun and game for Odom, however, as he recently had a pretty embarrassing accident in the house. Odom is someone who suffers from IBS as a result of lactose intolerance, and after drinking some milk before bed, he ran into some real issues.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

As you can see in the clip below, Odom was taking a shower when he told one of his fellow houseguests that he had pooped in his bed. Mirai Nagasu noticed that Odom was scrubbing a bit harder than he usually does, and when she asked Odom about it, he promptly confessed. It was a pretty wild admission, and Nagasu was unsurprisingly shocked by the whole thing. Either way, it is clear that Odom is not ashamed of his actions.

Hopefully, for Odom, these next few days in the house will be a lot quieter. Sometimes, making no noise at all is the biggest statement when trying to win the game.

