Ahead of tomorrow's Celebrity Big Brother premiere, fans of the reality series were given a sneak peek at what some of this season's houseguests will have to talk about during their time in the famous BB House. As you may have guessed, 42-year-old Lamar Odom spent much of his screen time talking about his ex-wife, Khloé Kardashian.

As Bossip reports, the New York-born athlete can be seen chatting with singer-songwriter Todrick Hall about his emotions in a newly released teaser. "I had some good dreams last night," he says. "I dreamt [about] my ex-wife last night."

When Hall inquires who Odom's former partner is, the baller shot back with, "You don't know her?" prompting the Texas-born recording artist to explain he wasn't sure if Odom had been married more than once. "Just the one and only," he replied.

"I miss her so much, I wish I could take that time back," the Darkness to Light author confessed, informing his fellow housemate that he and Kardashian were married for four years before once again adding just how much he misses her.





Following her split from Odom, the KUWTK star began a relationship with Tristan Thompson, who eventually fathered her daughter. The two have been in a messy on-again-off-again situationship since, with the 30-year-old repeatedly cheating on her – most recently, he admitted to getting Maralee Nichols pregnant while publicly dating Khloé.

As all the drama played out in the news, Kardashian's ex-husband publicly declared that he hopes to "reconnect and talk as friends" with her – read more about that here.

