Lamar Jackson has proven himself to be one of the most dynamic talents in the NFL and his efforts as the quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens, paid off last season. He won the MVP award while proving himself to be one of the best QBs in the league. Unfortunately, his Ravens were bounced out of the playoffs in the divisional round, despite being favorites to win the Super Bowl. We haven't been able to see Jackson play in two months now and it will be quite a while before he is back out on the field.

Luckily for us, some of his high school highlights recently made their way to social media and we can't get enough of them. The clip below features some incredible moves from Jackson as he dekes out defenders and goes for long runs that result in touchdowns. Based on these highlights, it becomes apparent as to how natural a talent Jackson really is.

Since there are no sports on right now, we figured these highlights would cheer you up, at least just a little bit. We can't wait for football season to return in the fall and hopefully by then, the Coronavirus will have simmered down and we will all be back to the regularly scheduled programming.

As for Jackson, he is poised to have another great season in Baltimore.