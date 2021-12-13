Lamar Jackson has been having himself a solid season with the Baltimore Ravens, however, there have been some moments of weakness. For instance, a loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers did not help matters last weekend, and just yesterday, his Ravens fell to the Cleveland Browns. It was a bad loss for the team although they remain in first place in the AFC North division.

The worst part about the loss is that Jackson was carted out after injuring his ankle. This was not a good sight to see if you are a Ravens fan as he is essentially the reason why this team has eight wins so far this season. For the last 24 hours now, fans have been waiting on an update and today, they got one courtesy of head coach John Harbaugh.

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Harbaugh told reporters that his ankle sprain isn't too serious right now and that by all indications, he will play on Sunday. For now, however, it seemed ambiguous as to whether he would be starting or only coming in for a few plays. Regardless, it seems like Jackson will be just fine, which is good news when you consider how the playoffs are just a few weeks away.

Jackson's status going into this upcoming week of action is currently a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates on the matter.