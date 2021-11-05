Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL although as a member of the Cleveland Browns, he wasn't able to show off that raw talent. The wide receiver would be open on numerous occasions although Baker Mayfield would always refuse to pass to him. It was a bad situation and OBJ wanted out. This past week, the Browns revealed that they would release Beckham Jr. and on Monday, he would be added to Waivers.

Now, with OBJ becoming available, fanbases all across the NFL are jumping at the bit to get their hands on Odell. They know he could be a great addition to their favorite teams, although it is all going to come down to who has priority on the Waiver Wire, and so far, that team is the Detroit Lions.

Rob Carr/Getty Images

One fanbase that is yearning for a wide receiver is the Ravens. Lamar Jackson doesn't have many great players to pass to, and fans have been hoping for a true one-of-a-kind talent. In fact, fans continue to ask Jackson about OBJ's potential status in Baltimore, and he's fed up about it.

While taking to Twitter today, Jackson said "I can’t do nothing for y’all @ the @ravens not meeee. I can’t do nothing." Of course, Jackson is spot on here as it is fully up to the Ravens front office to make the effort to acquire Beckham Jr. off of Waivers. At this point though, it seems unlikely.

