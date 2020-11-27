This past week has been a difficult one for the Baltimore Ravens as numerous players and members of the coaching staff have tested positive for COVID-19. In fact, the Ravens were supposed to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers today but due to the sheer amount of players out with the virus, it became clear that the NFL would have to reschedule the game to Sunday.

Well, now it seems like the NFL could be rescheduling this game to a whole new week entirely as it was recently reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network that Lamar Jackson is now among the Ravens players with the virus.

Four more Ravens players tested positive for the virus today, and Jackson was included in that group. Earlier today, it was revealed that another member of the staff had also tested positive. This is horrible news for the Ravens as their Week 12 matchup against the Steelers is now in complete jeopardy. Not to mention, the league has said it would be strict on teams who disobey COVID orders, which means the Ravens might have to give up a draft pick or even forfeit.

Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images