Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson exited the team's 24-22 loss to the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, with an ankle injury. After the game, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh revealed that Jackson had suffered a sprained ankle.

“We’ll look at it more tomorrow and see where we’re at,” Harbaugh explained.

The injury was sustained on the first play of the second quarter while Jackson was rolling out to his right. Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah dove at Jackson's leg while trying to catch up to him for a sack. Jackson was left on the ground holding his ankle.



Mike Mulholland / Getty Images

After limping to the sidelines, Jackson was taken into the locker room by a cart.

At the time of his injury, the Ravens were down 10-0.

Jackson was replaced by Tyler Huntley for the remainder of the game. Huntley finished completing 27-of-38 pass attempts for 270 yards and a touchdown. He tacked on 45 yards on six carries. He brought the Ravens to within two points by the end of the game.

The Ravens are now 8-5 on the season, battling for the top spot in the NFC North with the Bengals and Browns. The Ravens' next opportunity for a win will come next Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

[Via]