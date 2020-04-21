Antonio Brown is an athlete who has been through a lot of ups and downs over the past year. Unfortunately, there have been a lot more down but the NFL wide receiver is determined to change that in 2020. He has been working out at home every day and is always close by his phone in case a team calls. Over the past few weeks, there have been little rumblings here and there that Brown might be setting his sights on the Baltimore Ravens. In fact, he perpetuated those rumors just under a month ago.

Today, the new face of Madden 21, Lamar Jackson, was doing a Q&A session on the Baltimore Ravens Twitter account when all of a sudden, he was asked about his team potentially signing Brown. The MVP quarterback was very direct with his answer noting that he would be happy about it although it's not something he can control or even outright demand.

Jackson was dominant last season when it came to throwing and running the football. His team went 14-2 and all they were really missing was a superstar wide receiver. Brown would certainly be that missing piece and if he joined an already stacked offense, the Ravens would easily become Super Bowl favorites.

Stay tuned for updates on NFL free agency as we will be sure to bring them to you.