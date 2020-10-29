Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are expected to do some pretty big things this season. Of course, they were the best team in the regular season last year and so far in 2020, they have put up an exceptional record of 5-1, which puts them in a great position for the playoffs. Jackson and the Ravens are a huge threat offensively and just last week, they looked to get even stronger as they signed wide receiver Dez Bryant to their practice roster.

While Bryant won't be placed in the lineup right away, it's clear that the Ravens brought in Dez because they needed a bonafide star at the wide receiver position. The former Cowboys superstar hasn't played in two years due to injury but it's clear he's motivated to make a huge impact. As for Jackson, he recently told reporters that having Dez on the team is a massive step forward.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Roc Nation

"Oh man, it’s tremendous,” Jackson said when asked about Bryant's presence. “We just have to see what he’s capable of. I see him on ‘IG’ [Instagram] a lot doing his thing. He’s grinding [and] getting after it. [Executive vice president] Mr. Ozzie [Newsome] and [General Manager] Eric [DeCosta], those guys did a great job upstairs bringing him in. We just have to see if he’s ready, see what he’s capable of and go from there.”

Bryant worked out with the Ravens prior to the start of the season although a deal was never reached, at the time. With the AFC North looking as strong as ever this season, the Ravens needed more weapons, and now they have one. If Bryant continues to impress, we will surely see him on the field in short order.

