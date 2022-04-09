Lamar Jackson slammed ESPN's Adam Schefter on Twitter, Saturday, for a highly insensitive tweet reporting news of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins‘ death. Schefter had brought up Haskins' struggles in the NFL to provide context for the story.

"@AdamSchefter you lame asf all around grown ass man and can look in the mirror and smile at yourself," The Baltimore Ravens quarterback tweeted.



Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

In Schefter's original report, which has since been deleted, he wrote: “Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before struggling to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedric Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3.”

Haskins was struck by a dump truck while he was attempting to cross Interstate 595 in South Florida. He had been in the area to train with other Steelers players during the offseason.

"I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement. "He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken."

Check out Jackson's tweet below.

