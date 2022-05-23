Lamar Jackson continues to be one of the best young quarterbacks in the entire NFL. The QB is a double threat as he can pass the ball all while running it with better proficiency than guys like Michael Vick. He truly is a one-of-a-kind QB and he is one of those players who has embraced his superstar status.

Over the last year or so, Jackson has actually developed a relationship with rapper Kodak Black. The two are from the same city in Florida and also attended the same primary school. Kodak has showed up to various Ravens games all while Jackson has reciprocated that love right back.

With that said, Jackson renewed his relationship with Kodak over the weekend as he appeared in a music video for the loe shimmy song "bounty" which just so happens to feature Kodak. As you can see down below, Jackson is wearing various chains throughout the video and he is looking pretty damn good doing so. He completely embraces his personality and his fame in the video which also depicts a shrine full of Jackson jerseys and memorabilia. Needless to say, Jackson has made quite the impact in just a short amount of time.

This could be the start of even more music video appearances for Jackson who is a big enough superstar to warrant the money it would probably cost to get a cameo from him.

