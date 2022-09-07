Lamar Jackson is one of the best quarterbacks in the entire NFL. This season, he is up for a new contract and he is expected to get hundreds of millions of dollars. Players like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Deshaun Watson have received insane new deals that guarantee upwards of $200 million.

Jackson deserves something in the same ballpark, especially since he is a former MVP. Having said that, he is the one negotiating his own deal, and talks with the Ravens haven't gone very far. With a new season upon us, fans are worried that Jackson might hold out should he not get his contract. This would be a disaster for the team, and one would assume they want to get this thing done sooner rather than later.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Jackson is now setting a deadline for his deal. Basically, Jackson wants to get this done by Friday. If he doesn't then there is no telling what he might choose to do, with the first game of the season just two days after the set date.

It is in the Ravens' best interest to get the deal done but they are also looking to get the best bargain possible. Hopefully, on Jackson's end, he gets what he deserves for making the Ravens one of the most entertaining teams in the league.