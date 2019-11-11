Baltimore Ravens' second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson has quickly proved that he's more than capable of being a QB in the NFL, despite the fact that some draft experts thought he'd be better served as a wide receiver. Not only that, Jackson has established himself as an MVP candidate and the stats from his first 16 NFL starts are utterly ridiculous.

As first pointed out by ESPN "Get Up" producer Paul Hembekides, through their 16 NFL starts, Jackson has more wins than Patrick Mahomes, more rushing yards than LaDainian Tomlinson, more yards per attempt than Aaron Rodgers, a higher passer rating than Tom Brady, and a better completion percentage than Drew Brees.

In his lating outing against the Cincinnati Bengals, the 22-year old QB completed 15-of-17 passes for 223 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also rushed for 65 yards, including the Michael Vick-esque TD scamper shown below.

Ravens running back Mark Ingram described Jackson's 47-yard touchdown run as the craziest thing he's ever seen on the field.

"I think that was the craziest thing I've witnessed on the field with somebody," Ingram said, per ESPN. "He just spun and took off and let me just escort him. That's Lamar. That's special." "He surprises you," Ravens coach Harbaugh said. "They'll be watching that run for decades and decades. That's one everybody in the country's going to see by tomorrow afternoon. That was something. That's rare."

As a result of Jackson's stellar play this season, Baltimore is sitting at 7-2 entering their Week 11 matchup against the Houston Texans.