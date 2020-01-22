Lamar Jackson was easily the best quarterback in football this past season. The NFL regular season was quite kind to Jackson as he led his team at a 14-2 record and the number one seed in the AFC. Jackson was phenomenal thanks to his abilities as a dual-threat quarterback who can both run and pass. Unfortunately for Jackson and the Ravens, they were quickly eliminated from the playoffs by the underdog Tennessee Titans.

In the aftermath of the loss, the Ravens were left wondering what went wrong. One could look at the Ravens' gameplan which became incredibly pass-heavy after the team went down early. Either way, Jackson is already looking ahead to next season and believes he knows exactly what to do in order to get his team back in a position to win. Jackson particularly spoke on what he needs to improve.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

“Everything. I’m not the best, I’m not the greatest,” Jackson said according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley. “I’m going into my third year, and I’m trying to get somewhere. I’m trying to get to the Super Bowl. So I gotta work on everything.”

Jackson certainly has a great foundation, especially as a young player. He still has a ton of time to develop so if you're a Ravens fan, there are plenty of reasons to still be excited about this team.