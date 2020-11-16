Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are supposed to be a team destined for a deep run in the playoffs, although so far this season, they have had their struggles. This was certainly apparent last night as the Ravens fell to the struggling New England Patriots by a score of 23-17. Jackson had two touchdowns and an interception but couldn't seem to get much going down the stretch, particularly in the rain.

The loss now brings the team to 6-3 where they are tied with the Cleveland Browns for second in the AFC North. Following the game, Jackson spoke out about the team's struggles and how it's been a frustrating period for the squad.

“We’re ticked off. You know, don’t nobody like losing,” Jackson said. “Especially when we got a lot of talent in our team. We just got to regroup. Tuesday, we’re going to watch film on Tennessee and we’re going to build from there.”

Next week, the Ravens will be taking on the Tennessee Titans who are also 6-3. The Titans just so happen to be the team that knocked Jackson and the Ravens out of the playoffs last year, so this is going to be a statement game for the team.

If Jackson can get back to his 2019 form, there is no doubt the Ravens will have a good chance of winning.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images