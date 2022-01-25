Antonio Brown is no longer with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which means he will be a free agent in the Spring. There is no telling where Brown is going to go, especially when you consider how his behavior has haunted him over these past three years. Regardless, Brown is a talented player, and there is a very solid chance that he will be signed by a team that is in desperate need of a new wide receiver.

One team that has expressed interest in an extra wide receiver, is none other than the Baltimore Ravens. Lamar Jackson does not have a ton of weapons, and the franchise is well-aware that they need to surround him with better wide-outs. Of course, Antonio Brown certainly fits that bill.

Jason Miller/Getty Images

In a recent interview on the "I Am Athlete" podcast, Brown said that he would love to play with Jackson because the quarterback is extremely dynamic whether he is throwing or running the football. As it turns out, the feelings are very much mutual, as Jackson took to Twitter to respond to Brown's claims, with a simple purple devil emoji. Simply put, Jackson believes he and AB could do some serious damage next season.

It remains to be seen if the Ravens will offer Brown a deal, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from the football world. In the meantime, let us know which team you think is the best fit for Brown, in the comments below.