Lamar Jackson has never beaten Patrick Mahomes —until tonight. He was 0-3 against the Mahomes led Chiefs. The Baltimore Ravens pulled off the upset victory against the Kansas City Chiefs in what was a strong defensive game. Although both offenses did a bunch of scoring, the Chiefs' first two touchdowns came after interceptions by Tyrann Mathieu, with one being a pick-six.

However, the game ended after the Ravens' rookie Odafe Oweh forced and recovered a fumble on what could have been another winning drive for Mahomes. Still, Mahomes threw for 343 yards and 3 touchdowns, one of which to Travis Kelce was a beautiful play. He also threw one interception.

Jackson ran in two touchdowns himself, while throwing one more for a total of 239 yards through the air and 107 yards on his feet. His two costly interceptions could have derailed the win early, but they fought back against the Chiefs for the hard-earned win in the fourth quarter.



Rob Carr/Getty Images



Before the kickoff, the Ravens paid tribute to late actor Michael K. Williams by playing “A-Hunting We Will Go,” which is a tune that his character Omar from The Wire used to whistle. Williams, who called Baltimore a second home, would be proud of the city tonight.