When Lamar Jackson entered the NFL just a season ago, there were various questions as to whether or not he could play the quarterback position. Some scouts were suggesting that he should become a wide receiver or even a running back because of his unique skillset. It was believed that his throwing abilities weren't all that good and that he would be better served in another role. After some growing pains last season, Jackson has proven all of his doubters wrong and as of right now, the Ravens are a Super Bowl favorite. Not to mention, many are saying Jackson should win NFL MVP.

Jackson recently broke a record previously held by Michael Vick. Of course, this record was the speed score for a quarterback in the EA Sports Madden video games. Jackson now has a score of 96 and when asked about it, he had a pretty hilarious answer although you have to commend him for it.

Jackson still thinks the score should be a little higher and based on his play this season, we would have to agree. His ability to make something out of nothing is truly remarkable and there is no quarterback in the league matching his stats. If Jackson keeps this up, the Ravens have a real shot at winning it all this season which is something no one believed at the beginning of the year.