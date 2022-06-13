Lamar Jackson had a disappointing end to last season. His ankle injury kept him out of the Baltimore Ravens lineup when they needed him the most. As the playoffs got closer, the team started to slip away, and not having a weapon like Jackson proved to be costly. In the end, they missed the playoffs and it has forced the Ravens to wait months before they can finally prove themselves out on the field.

In the midst of all of this, Jackson has been keeping away from minicamp as he looks to negotiate his next big contract. He is set to receive a whole lot of money, and fans have been curious as to whether or not Jackson will hold out or not.

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Today, however, Ravens fans got some very good news as it was revealed that Jackson made his return to the team today. He got to work out with his teammates, and he also had a message for all of the Ravens fans out there.

“I hope you’re ready for the season, because I surely is," Jackson said to the camera. He seemed pretty amped up, and it is clear that he will have some motivation to get his team back into title contention.

The Ravens were a championship-caliber team just a couple of seasons ago, and Jackson was a massive part of that. With him back, the Ravens could be in for the ultimate comeback season.