The last year has been extremely lucrative for some of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans was given a contract worth close to $40 million per year, all while Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs was given a ten-year deal worth half a billion dollars. Needless to say, if you're a superstar quarterback, you're going to get paid very well, which means Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens can expect a deal, as well.

In fact, during a recent interview with the media, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta spoke about giving Jackson a contract and whether or not it will happen anytime soon. As he explained, Jackson has been nothing short of a superstar, and they want him to be with the team for the rest of the decade.

"There's certainly a chance of that. He has played phenomenal football over the last couple years. He deserves a contract. Our intention & my intention is to keep him in Baltimore for many, many years," DeCosta said.

These comments suggest that Jackson should be getting a massive contract very soon although it still remains to be seen what the amount will be.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images